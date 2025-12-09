Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time

NRL scientist Margo Staruch, Ph.D., working with the University of Virginia Commonwealth, has developed the first anatomically accurate rat brain phantom capable of measuring traumatic brain injury (TBI) impacts in real time. The breakthrough model replicates the mechanical properties of brain tissue while embedding a piezoelectric sensor that converts impact forces directly into measurable electrical signals, offering unprecedented insight into how blast waves and impacts propagate through the brain. November 24, 2025 (U.S. Navy Photo by Sarah Peterson)
U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom for Traumatic Brain Injury Research
