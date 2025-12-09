NRC Fallon Recognizes Outstanding Sailors During December Drill Weekend Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Electrician's Mate First Class Adam Nunley, hailing from New Port Richey, Fla., is recognized by Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Norris, commanding officer of NRC Fallon, Nev., as the center's Reserve Sailor of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY 25, 7 December 2025. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to support the U.S. Navy’s global operations.