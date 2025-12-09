Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Fallon Recognizes Outstanding Sailors During December Drill Weekend Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    NRC Fallon Recognizes Outstanding Sailors During December Drill Weekend Awards Ceremony

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Aviation Electrician's Mate First Class Adam Nunley, hailing from New Port Richey, Fla., is recognized by Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Norris, commanding officer of NRC Fallon, Nev., as the center's Reserve Sailor of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY 25, 7 December 2025. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to support the U.S. Navy’s global operations.

