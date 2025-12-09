Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Fallon Recognizes Outstanding Sailors During December Drill Weekend Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    NRC Fallon Recognizes Outstanding Sailors During December Drill Weekend Awards Ceremony

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Personnel Specialist Second Class Alexandro Lopezcontreras, a native from San Diego, Calif., receives a letter of appreciation from Naval Air Station Fallon commanding officer Capt. Mike Haymon, on behalf of Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon commanding officer Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Norris, during an awards ceremony at NRC Fallon, Dec. 7, 2025. The letter recognizes Lopezcontreras' participation in the annual base picnic, held May 23, 2025. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
