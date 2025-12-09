NRC Fallon Recognizes Outstanding Sailors During December Drill Weekend Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel Specialist Second Class Alexandro Lopezcontreras, a native from San Diego, Calif., receives a letter of appreciation from Naval Air Station Fallon commanding officer Capt. Mike Haymon, on behalf of Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon commanding officer Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Norris, during an awards ceremony at NRC Fallon, Dec. 7, 2025. The letter recognizes Lopezcontreras' participation in the annual base picnic, held May 23, 2025. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations.