Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fly by prior to landing at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 4, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat operations. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9436272
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-SZ986-1119
|Resolution:
|5663x3775
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit combat mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.