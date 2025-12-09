Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit combat mission [Image 1 of 6]

    B-2 Spirit combat mission

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conducts preflight checks prior to take off at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 3, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat operations. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

