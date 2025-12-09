Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 17]

    Airborne Operation

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Dec. 10, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9436132
    VIRIN: 251210-A-DO858-1148
    Resolution: 7036x4690
    Size: 22.57 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, Airborne Operation [Image 17 of 17], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

