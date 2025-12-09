U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Dec. 10, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
