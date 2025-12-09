Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, addresses attendees during the wing holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Moments like this help sustain the emotional resilience of service members supporting demanding missions throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9436046
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-AO111-1013
|Resolution:
|2822x3951
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
