Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, addresses attendees during the wing holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Moments like this help sustain the emotional resilience of service members supporting demanding missions throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 05:07
    Photo ID: 9436046
    VIRIN: 251205-F-AO111-1013
    Resolution: 2822x3951
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW
    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW
    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW
    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download