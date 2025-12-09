Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Bell, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain, leads the audience in prayer, during the holiday tree lighting ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The lighting of the tree symbolized hope, connection, and the enduring spirit of deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)