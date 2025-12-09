Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian host nation employees at Leghorn honored at their retirement [Image 3 of 3]

    Italian host nation employees at Leghorn honored at their retirement

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    12.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Three Italian host nation employees assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, were recognized for their distinguished service with the U.S. Army during a special ceremony on Dec. 10, 2025, in honor of their retirement from the Army.

    Together, they have more than 83 years of combined service with the Army. The AFSBn-Africa employees were presented with awards of excellence from the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein, who said their contributions have been instrumental in every theater-level exercise, real-world deployment, and critical Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 mission executed by the team at Leghorn, as far back as 1984.

    Pictured here, Sergio Marconato, an APS-2 equipment maintainer, is presented with an award by Hertlein during the ceremony. Marconato served 10 years with the Army. His APS-2 expertise and support – not only at Leghorn but also at multiple deployed locations across Europe – will be greatly missed by AFSBn-Africa, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9436002
    VIRIN: 251210-A-A4479-3400
    Resolution: 2782x3706
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
