Three Italian host nation employees assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, were recognized for their distinguished service with the U.S. Army during a special ceremony on Dec. 10, 2025, in honor of their retirement from the Army.
Together, they have more than 83 years of combined service with the Army. The AFSBn-Africa employees were presented with awards of excellence from the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein, who said their contributions have been instrumental in every theater-level exercise, real-world deployment, and critical Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 mission executed by the team at Leghorn, as far back as 1984.
Pictured here, Sergio Marconato, an APS-2 equipment maintainer, is presented with an award by Hertlein during the ceremony. Marconato served 10 years with the Army. His APS-2 expertise and support – not only at Leghorn but also at multiple deployed locations across Europe – will be greatly missed by AFSBn-Africa, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9436002
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-A4479-3400
|Resolution:
|2782x3706
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian host nation employees at Leghorn honored at their retirement [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.