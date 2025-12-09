Italian host nation employees at Leghorn honored at their retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three Italian host nation employees assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, were recognized for their distinguished service with the U.S. Army during a special ceremony on Dec. 10, 2025, in honor of their retirement from the Army.



Together, they have more than 83 years of combined service with the Army. The AFSBn-Africa employees were presented with awards of excellence from the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein, who said their contributions have been instrumental in every theater-level exercise, real-world deployment, and critical Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 mission executed by the team at Leghorn, as far back as 1984.



Pictured here, Sergio Marconato, an APS-2 equipment maintainer, is presented with an award by Hertlein during the ceremony. Marconato served 10 years with the Army. His APS-2 expertise and support – not only at Leghorn but also at multiple deployed locations across Europe – will be greatly missed by AFSBn-Africa, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)