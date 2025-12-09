Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare for Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare for Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Andrew Gambrell removes tie-down chains from an F-35B Lighting II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, on the aircraft elevator of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), near the South China Sea, Dec. 10, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Danian C. Aiko-Douglas)

