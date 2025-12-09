USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare for Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jonathan Izquierdo moves an F-35B Lighting II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, in the hangar bay of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), near the South China Sea, Dec. 10, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Danian C. Aiko-Douglas)