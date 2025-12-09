Aid From Above: Purple Foxes Conduct Mass Casualty Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy corpsmen with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, disembark with a litter carrying a simulated patient from an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a simulated mass casualty training event as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 on Naval Air Station North Island, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)