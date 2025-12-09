U.S. Navy corpsmen with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, render aid to a patient during a simulated mass casualty training event as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9435582
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-CQ925-1313
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aid From Above: Purple Foxes Conduct Mass Casualty Training [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.