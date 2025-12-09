Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aid From Above: Purple Foxes Conduct Mass Casualty Training [Image 11 of 22]

    Aid From Above: Purple Foxes Conduct Mass Casualty Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Navy corpsmen with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, render aid to a patient during a simulated mass casualty training event as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Mass Cas
    USMCNews
    Marines
    4th MLG
    Steel Knight 25

