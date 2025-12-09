Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Guard's 44th CERFP enhances readiness through collaborative training exercise [Image 13 of 24]

    Florida Guard's 44th CERFP enhances readiness through collaborative training exercise

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Florida National Guard’s 44th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yields Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conduct mission essential training with aid from cadets of the Florida Youth ChalleNGe program during a sustainment year collective training exercise (SYCTE) at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. The SYCTE is a multi-day evaluation that helps commanders assess the readiness of elements during a mock disaster. It provides the opportunity for combined, joint training in an evaluated environment to refine skills, test the element's ability to respond to simulated threats, and ultimately ensure they are prepared to respond effectively in real-world CBRNE emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 9435355
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-BX441-1007
    Resolution: 6428x4285
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    ANG
    CERFP
    search and extraction
    CBRNE
    decontamination
    training exercise

