Florida Guard's 44th CERFP enhances readiness through collaborative training exercise

Members of the Florida National Guard’s 44th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yields Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conduct search and extraction training during a sustainment year collective training exercise (SYCTE) at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Aug. 27, 2025. The SYCTE is a multi-day evaluation that helps commanders assess the readiness of elements during a mock disaster. It provides the opportunity for combined, joint training in an evaluated environment to refine skills, test the element's ability to respond to simulated threats, and ultimately ensure they are prepared to respond effectively in real-world CBRNE emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)