Baumholder Holiday Ceremony Shines with Strength of Partnership

Soldiers and spouses of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion operate a waffle station to raise funds for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group during the Baumholder Military Community annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Club, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)