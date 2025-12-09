Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder Holiday Ceremony Shines with Strength of Partnership [Image 9 of 9]

    Baumholder Holiday Ceremony Shines with Strength of Partnership

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.05.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers and spouses of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion operate a waffle station to raise funds for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group during the Baumholder Military Community annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Club, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9434980
    VIRIN: 251205-A-FA699-5724
    Resolution: 1622x907
    Size: 358.37 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Holiday Ceremony Shines with Strength of Partnership [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

