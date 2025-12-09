Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Checkup [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Checkup

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG 121) approaches the harbor at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in California as it arrives for a Combat Systems Assessment Team event recently. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 16:09
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    DDG 121
    NAVY250

