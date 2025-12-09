USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Checkup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Waves lap on the shore in Port Hueneme, California, as USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. DDG 121 is named for the late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr., a renowned aviator who served two combat tours — in Korea in 1953 and Vietnam in 1968 — and rose to the rank of three-star general. He flew more than 350 combat missions and logged over 4,000 hours in various fighter and attack aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)