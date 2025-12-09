Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Checkup [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Checkup

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Waves lap on the shore in Port Hueneme, California, as USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. DDG 121 is named for the late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr., a renowned aviator who served two combat tours — in Korea in 1953 and Vietnam in 1968 — and rose to the rank of three-star general. He flew more than 350 combat missions and logged over 4,000 hours in various fighter and attack aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    DDG 121
    NAVY250

