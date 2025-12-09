USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Checkup

Waves lap on the shore in Port Hueneme, California, as USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. DDG 121 is named for the late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr., a renowned aviator who served two combat tours — in Korea in 1953 and Vietnam in 1968 — and rose to the rank of three-star general. He flew more than 350 combat missions and logged over 4,000 hours in various fighter and attack aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9434635
|VIRIN:
|250904-N-SR235-6948
|Resolution:
|5100x2661
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
