    Canoe Paddling Helps Rehabilitate Wounded Warrior Veterans [Image 3 of 3]

    Canoe Paddling Helps Rehabilitate Wounded Warrior Veterans

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    On Nov. 23, 2025, Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families with free programs to support their transition to civilian life, presented Kamehameha Canoe Club, a plaque in recognition of the club’s ongoing support and to commemorate the over two years of collaboration between Wounded Warrior Project and the two clubs, Kamehameha and Waikiki Beachboys. Once a month Wounded Warrior Project provides a refreshing form of rehabilitation for wounded warriors, paddling on the Ala Wai Canal into the ocean near Waikiki Beach and the clubs provide canoes, paddles and steersmen. Lori Lopes, the treasurer of Kamehameha Canoe Club who accepted the award on behalf of her club said, "What we’re hoping is that they [the wounded warriors who paddle] find comfort and peace, and it helps them with whatever they’re dealing with.” (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    This work, Canoe Paddling Helps Rehabilitate Wounded Warrior Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

