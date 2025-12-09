Canoe Paddling Helps Rehabilitate Wounded Warrior Veterans

Photo By Kyler Hood | Retired Chief Navy Diver Val Lapena (on the extreme right) raises his paddle alongside...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Hood | Retired Chief Navy Diver Val Lapena (on the extreme right) raises his paddle alongside other Wounded Warrior Project participants and local canoe club members who paddled near Waikiki Beach on November 23, 2025. Once a month, wounded service members paddle as a refreshing form of rehabilitation from the Ala Wai Canal into the Pacific Ocean near Waikiki Beach in double and single hull canoes provided by Waikiki Beachboys and Kamehameha canoe clubs. Wounded Warrior Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families with free programs to support their transition to civilian life. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood) see less | View Image Page

Once a month, wounded service members take part in a refreshing form of rehabilitation: paddling from the Ala Wai Canal into the Pacific Ocean near Waikiki Beach in double and single hull canoes provided by local canoe clubs.



“In the military, we always had that camaraderie, and when you get out into the civilian world you miss that,” said retired Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Wendell Reveche, who “fixed anything electrical on a ship” and served from more than 23 years in the Navy. “Paddling is basically like team building again because you can't be paddling by yourself. You got to be in sync with everybody.”



Reveche was one of about 40 wounded warriors who spent a few hours in late November canoe paddling on the Ala Wai with the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families with free programs to support their transition to civilian life.



“Being in your home, stagnating and doing nothing, it just creates a lot of mental problems,” said retired Chief Navy Diver Val Lapena, who served in the Navy for 27 years repairing ships underwater and conducting salvage operations. He was medically discharged after a biking accident that caused a traumatic brain injury. “Being out here is healing for me as part of the community, again.”



Paddling is just one program offered by the Wounded Warrior Project.



“We have several programs within Wounded Warrior projects, from mental health resources, physical health and wellness, financial assistance, financial education, resume writing, you name it,” said Phillip Billiot, the outreach specialist for Wounded Warrior Project, who is a retired Marine and wounded warrior with 27 years of military service. He explained that although the Wounded Warrior Project is not meant to be a one-stop shop for injured service members, it does provide a variety of resources once wounded veterans join the program.



Billiot is grateful to the collaborators who make wounded warrior paddling possible and appreciates the rehabilitation paddling provides.



“It’s such a blessing to be able to partner with community leaders like Kamehameha Canoe Club and Waikiki BeachBoys Canoe Club because it gives our veterans, an opportunity to connect with one another,” said Billiot. “I'm real big on the healing powers of the Hawaiian waters. It’s just amazing to see what it does for [wounded warrior veterans,] especially our first time paddlers.”