    MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1 [Image 4 of 4]

    MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert Holt, left, the maintenance management officer with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Shawn Bryan, the founder of Mobile Off-Grid Sun Harvester 1, examine the components of a MOSH-1 power system at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Dec. 5, 2025. MOSH-1 delivers scalable, off-grid clean energy for remote sites and disaster response; their modular units support missions ranging from command centers and responder operations to clinics and mobile kitchens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    TAGS

    energy
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    Navy

