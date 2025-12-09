MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert Holt, left, the maintenance management officer with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Shawn Bryan, the founder of Mobile Off-Grid Sun Harvester 1, examine the components of a MOSH-1 power system at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Dec. 5, 2025. MOSH-1 delivers scalable, off-grid clean energy for remote sites and disaster response; their modular units support missions ranging from command centers and responder operations to clinics and mobile kitchens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)