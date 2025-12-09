MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1

A Mobile Off-Grid Sun Harvester 1 power system showcased at Marine Corps Air System Miramar, Dec. 5, 2025. MOSH-1 delivers scalable, off-grid clean energy for remote sites and disaster response; their modular units support missions ranging from command centers and responder operations to clinics and mobile kitchens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)
