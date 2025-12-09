Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1 [Image 1 of 4]

    MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A Mobile Off-Grid Sun Harvester 1 power system showcased at Marine Corps Air System Miramar, Dec. 5, 2025. MOSH-1 delivers scalable, off-grid clean energy for remote sites and disaster response; their modular units support missions ranging from command centers and responder operations to clinics and mobile kitchens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 12:52
    Photo ID: 9434076
    VIRIN: 251205-M-NS030-1061
    Resolution: 6962x4644
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, MCAS Miramar showcases MOSH-1 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    energy
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    Navy

