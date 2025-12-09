Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Commander Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman conducts radio interview with NewsRadio 92.3

    NETC Commander Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman conducts radio interview with NewsRadio 92.3

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Austen McClain  

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Andrew McKay during a live radio interview on NewsRadio 92.3 at the station's studio on Dec 10, in Pensacola, Fla. Huffman discussed the Navy's vital education and training mission at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and NETC's role in developing combat-ready Sailors. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 12:33
    Photo ID: 9434034
    VIRIN: 251210-N-HN924-1001
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 788.67 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NETC Commander Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman conducts radio interview with NewsRadio 92.3 [Image 4 of 4], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Huffman
    US Navy
    Pensacola
    NETC

