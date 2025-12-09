NETC Commander Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman conducts radio interview with NewsRadio 92.3

Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Andrew McKay during a live radio interview on NewsRadio 92.3 at the station's studio on Dec 10, in Pensacola, Fla. Huffman discussed the Navy's vital education and training mission at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and NETC's role in developing combat-ready Sailors. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)
