Day in the Life: Deicing Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, operates a de-icing rig during a Day in the Life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2025. The command team learned about the importance of using a de-icer and the role it plays in allowing the KC-135 Stratotankers to be mission ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)