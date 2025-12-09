Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: Deicing Capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    Day in the Life: Deicing Capabilities

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, operates a de-icing rig during a Day in the Life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2025. The command team learned about the importance of using a de-icer and the role it plays in allowing the KC-135 Stratotankers to be mission ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9433759
    VIRIN: 251121-F-IH537-1019
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Day in the Life: Deicing Capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMXS
    deicer
    day in the life
    deicing

