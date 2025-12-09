Day in the Life: Deicing Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raydon McCormack, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron journeyman, and Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, watch Col. Steven Byrum, 100th ARW commander, operate a de-icing rig during a Day in the Life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2025. The command team learned about the importance of using a de-icer and the role it plays in allowing the KC-135 Stratotankers to be mission ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|11.20.2025
|12.10.2025 11:18
|9433753
|251121-F-IH537-1016
|7880x5253
|8.78 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|3
|0
