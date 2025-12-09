Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Kibler 

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) sails alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 10, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 03:40
    Photo ID: 9433074
    VIRIN: 251210-N-CK999-1110
    Resolution: 3612x2408
    Size: 851.68 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDG 121
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    ABECSG
    ABECSG2526

