USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Kachman, executive officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), looks through the ship’s bridge binoculars to observe operations during a replenishment-at-sea with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 10, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)