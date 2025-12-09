Sailors Participate in Stretcher Bearer Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailor Hull Technician 2nd Class Othniel Campbell adjusts a series of ropes and pulleys in a ladder well to hoist a stretcher during a stretcher bearer drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Dec. 9, 2025. Michael Murphy (DDG 112), assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)