Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate in Fish Bowl [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Participate in Fish Bowl

    AT SEA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonteil Johnson 

    USS MICHAEL MURPHY

    Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) participate in a game called “Fish Bowl” with command leadership, a game involving charades and passwords in a team-building exercise Dec. 9, 2025. Michael Murphy (DDG 112), assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9432997
    VIRIN: 251209-N-TY650-1082
    Resolution: 4616x2813
    Size: 869.4 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in Fish Bowl [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Participate in Fish Bowl
    Sailors Participate in Fish Bowl
    Sailors Participate in Stretcher Bearer Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 112

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download