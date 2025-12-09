Sailors Participate in Fish Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) participate in a game called “Fish Bowl” with command leadership, a game involving charades and passwords in a team-building exercise Dec. 9, 2025. Michael Murphy (DDG 112), assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)