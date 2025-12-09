Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 22 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 1, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers snowtubing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 21:58
    Photo ID: 9432650
    VIRIN: 251201-A-OK556-8405
    Resolution: 4000x1868
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ski area staff continue work preparing to open Whitetail Ridge for 2025-26 season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Wisconsin
    Army outdoor recreation areas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download