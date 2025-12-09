Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 1, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers snowtubing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)