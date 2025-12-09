Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division assist participants during CH-47 Chinook on-boarding procedures as part of Courageous Channel exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025. The exercise enhances 2CAB’s readiness to support families and execute noncombatant evacuation operations when it matters the most. (U.S. Army photo by Kpfc. JungHwan Yoon)