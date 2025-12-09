Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courageous Channel [Image 2 of 15]

    Courageous Channel

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division support family readiness tasks during Courageous Channel exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025. The exercise enhances 2CAB’s readiness to support families and execute noncombatant evacuation operations when it matters the most. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 21:28
    Photo ID: 9432582
    VIRIN: 251204-A-VH016-1131
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Courageous Channel [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

