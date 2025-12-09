Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines and civilians with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, inspect an F/A-18D Hornet prior to a flight from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to Sacramento Mathers Airport, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The aircraft departed Miramar to arm and refuel at the Mather node before executing a simulated Maritime Strike, demonstrating 3rd MAW’s ability to generate aviation fires from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 21:18
    Photo ID: 9432576
    VIRIN: 251209-M-SF953-1603
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations
    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    VMFA 323
    F-35C
    VMFA 311
    F/A-18
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download