Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations

U.S. Marines and civilians with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, inspect an F/A-18D Hornet prior to a flight from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to Sacramento Mathers Airport, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The aircraft departed Miramar to arm and refuel at the Mather node before executing a simulated Maritime Strike, demonstrating 3rd MAW’s ability to generate aviation fires from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)