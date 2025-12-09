A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis prior to a flight from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to Sacramento Mathers Airport, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The aircraft departed Miramar to arm and refuel at the Mather node before executing a simulated Maritime Strike, demonstrating 3rd MAW’s ability to generate aviation fires from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 21:18
|Photo ID:
|9432574
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-SF953-1651
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo