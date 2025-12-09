Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations [Image 9 of 10]

    Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis prior to a flight from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to Sacramento Mathers Airport, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The aircraft departed Miramar to arm and refuel at the Mather node before executing a simulated Maritime Strike, demonstrating 3rd MAW’s ability to generate aviation fires from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 21:18
    Photo ID: 9432574
    VIRIN: 251209-M-SF953-1651
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: F-35C, F/A-18 fighter jets depart Miramar for Mather node operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    VMFA 323
    F-35C
    VMFA 311
    F/A-18
    Steel Knight 25

