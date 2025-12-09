CFAY MWR Satellite Liberty Center Ribbon-Cutting

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 10, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Bill Wagner, CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Liberty Program Manager, cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Satellite Liberty Center located in Unaccompanied Housing Building 3337 Wednesday, December 10, 2025. CFAY MWR invested more than $50,000 over 18 months procuring new equipment to build the Liberty's new addition open to all Unaccompanied Housing occupants. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
CFAY MWR Liberty Program Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Satellite Liberty Center
