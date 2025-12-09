CFAY MWR Satellite Liberty Center Ribbon-Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 10, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Bill Wagner, CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Liberty Program Manager, cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Satellite Liberty Center located in Unaccompanied Housing Building 3337 Wednesday, December 10, 2025. CFAY MWR invested more than $50,000 over 18 months procuring new equipment to build the Liberty's new addition open to all Unaccompanied Housing occupants. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)