CFAY MWR Satellite Liberty Center Ribbon-Cutting

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 10, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Bill Wagner, CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Liberty Program Manager, cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Satellite Liberty Center located in Unaccompanied Housing Building 3337 Wednesday, December 10, 2025. CFAY MWR invested more than $50,000 over 18 months procuring new equipment to build the Liberty's new addition open to all Unaccompanied Housing occupants. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 9432277
    VIRIN: 251210-N-FG395-1002
    Resolution: 6588x4392
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Liberty program
    Fleet Actitivties Yokosuka
    Liberty

