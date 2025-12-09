CFAY MWR Satellite Liberty Center Ribbon-Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 10, 2025) -- More than 40 Sailors and staff attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the COmmander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Satellite Liberty Center located in Unaccompanied Housing Building 3337 Wednesday, December 10, 2025. CFAY MWR invested more than $50,000 over 18 months procuring new equipment to build the Liberty's new addition open to all Unaccompanied Housing occupants. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)