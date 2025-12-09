Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY MWR Satellite Liberty Center Ribbon-Cutting [Image 1 of 3]

    CFAY MWR Satellite Liberty Center Ribbon-Cutting

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 10, 2025) -- More than 40 Sailors and staff attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the COmmander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Satellite Liberty Center located in Unaccompanied Housing Building 3337 Wednesday, December 10, 2025. CFAY MWR invested more than $50,000 over 18 months procuring new equipment to build the Liberty's new addition open to all Unaccompanied Housing occupants. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

