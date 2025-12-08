Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Along the banks of the Potomac River in Washington, DC, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory hung a very large 48-foot banner wishing the U.S. Navy a happy birthday in October 2025. U.S. Navy Photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9431595
    VIRIN: 250926-N-UI176-1100
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Naval Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    NRL
    Navy Research
    Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download