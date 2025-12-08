Along the banks of the Potomac River in Washington, DC, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory hung a very large 48-foot banner wishing the U.S. Navy a happy birthday in October 2025. U.S. Navy Photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9431595
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-UI176-1100
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.