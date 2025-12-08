Along the banks of the Potomac River in Washington, DC, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory hung a very large 48-foot banner wishing the U.S. Navy a happy birthday in October 2025. Photo by Matt Sarago.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9431593
|VIRIN:
|251002-N-N0204-1002
|Resolution:
|5368x3579
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Braesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.