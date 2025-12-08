Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulations to FLC San Diego’s New LSR Level-200 Journeyman Graduates!

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Code 430 Director, Cmdr. Hisham Semaan recognized the latest group of Logistics Support Representatives who have successfully completed Level-200 Journeyman training. This milestone reflects their growing expertise, commitment to professional development, and dedication to supporting Fleet readiness worldwide.

    Cmdr. Semaan and Culinary Specialist Second Class John Pateno.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 9431409
    VIRIN: 251209-N-KH157-5251
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 968.97 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

