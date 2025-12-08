Congratulations to FLC San Diego’s New LSR Level-200 Journeyman Graduates!

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Code 430 Director, Cmdr. Hisham Semaan recognized the latest group of Logistics Support Representatives who have successfully completed Level-200 Journeyman training. This milestone reflects their growing expertise, commitment to professional development, and dedication to supporting Fleet readiness worldwide.
Cmdr. Semaan and Logistics Specialist First Class Victor Martinez.
