    MAJOR PRUKOP Promotion Ceremony DEC 4 [Image 14 of 14]

    MAJOR PRUKOP Promotion Ceremony DEC 4

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins 

    7th Signal Command

    U.S. Army Soldier Cpt. John Prukop with 7th Signal Command (Theater) is promoted to Major at Fort George G Meade, MD, on December 4, 2025. Maj. Prukop is joined by friends, family, and coworkers during his promotion ceremony at the Club Meade Community Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9431160
    VIRIN: 251204-A-YB272-1121
    Resolution: 6265x4177
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAJOR PRUKOP Promotion Ceremony DEC 4 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Macaydan Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Signal Command (Theater)

