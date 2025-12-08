MAJOR PRUKOP Promotion Ceremony DEC 4

U.S. Army Soldier Cpt. John Prukop with 7th Signal Command (Theater) is promoted to Major at Fort George G Meade, MD, on December 4, 2025. Maj. Prukop is joined by friends, family, and coworkers during his promotion ceremony at the Club Meade Community Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins)
|12.04.2025
|12.09.2025 11:56
|9431156
|251204-A-YB272-1166
|5849x3899
|2.54 MB
|MARYLAND, US
|1
|0
