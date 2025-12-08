Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1 [Image 14 of 20]

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment launch drones during the lethal Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) lane as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 9, 2025 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
