USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier launches a drone during the lethal Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) lane as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 9, 2025 in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)