2025 NMCP Angel Tree

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 5, 2025) Sailors and staff from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) take a group photo during an Angel Tree event at NMCP, Dec. 5, 2025. The Angel Tree event provides children in the local community with Christmas presents donated by Sailors and staff at NMCP. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)