2025 NMCP Angel Tree

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 5, 2025) Hospitalman Recruit Quianna Dwyer wraps presents during an Angel Tree event at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), Dec. 5, 2025. The Angel Tree event provides children in the local community with Christmas presents donated by staff at NMCP. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)