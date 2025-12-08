Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 NMCP Angel Tree [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 NMCP Angel Tree

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 5, 2025) Hospitalman Recruit Quianna Dwyer wraps presents during an Angel Tree event at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), Dec. 5, 2025. The Angel Tree event provides children in the local community with Christmas presents donated by staff at NMCP. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:52
    Photo ID: 9430701
    VIRIN: 251205-N-BP862-1002
    Resolution: 5326x3551
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 NMCP Angel Tree [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 NMCP Angel Tree
    2025 NMCP Angel Tree
    2025 NMCP Angel Tree

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download