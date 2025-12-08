Modernizing Efforts: Psychological Operations Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation

Sgt. 1st Class Brian Potts, an instructor with the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, showcased a magnetic mounting solution for Acoustic Hailing Devices and Next Generation Loudspeakers during PSYOP Innovation Day on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. The mounting device was designed to offer rapid attachment to both military and civilian vehicles for a low cost. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9430703
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-SW237-9652
|Resolution:
|835x626
|Size:
|138.5 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
