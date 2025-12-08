Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing Efforts: Psychological Operations Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation [Image 2 of 2]

    Modernizing Efforts: Psychological Operations Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Deppen 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    Sgt. 1st Class Brian Potts, an instructor with the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, showcased a magnetic mounting solution for Acoustic Hailing Devices and Next Generation Loudspeakers during PSYOP Innovation Day on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. The mounting device was designed to offer rapid attachment to both military and civilian vehicles for a low cost. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta)

    This work, Modernizing Efforts: Psychological Operations Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Rachel Deppen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

